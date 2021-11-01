Imenik tvrtki
Philip Morris International
Philip Morris International Plaće

Plaće u Philip Morris International kreću se od $13,750 ukupne godišnje naknade za Računovođa na donjoj strani do $475,124 za Poslovne Operacije na gornjoj strani. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika Philip Morris International. Zadnje ažuriranje: 11/26/2025

Softverski Inženjer
Median $70K
Računovođa
$13.8K
Poslovne Operacije
$475K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
Poslovni Analitičar
$38.9K
Poslovni Razvoj
$206K
Operacije Korisničke Službe
$23.3K
Analitičar Podataka
$47.6K
Menadžer Znanosti Podataka
$267K
Financijski Analitičar
$21.1K
Informatičar (IT)
$26.2K
Marketing
$23.2K
Marketinške Operacije
$82.3K
Strojarski Inženjer
$47.1K
Menadžer Proizvoda
$60.3K
Menadžer Projekta
$51.6K
Upravitelj Nekretnina
$120K
Regrutер
$92.4K
Prodaja
$49.1K
Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva
$124K
Arhitekt Rješenja
$110K
UX Istraživač
$142K
ČPP

Najbolje plaćena pozicija prijavljena u Philip Morris International je Poslovne Operacije at the Common Range Average level s godišnjom ukupnom naknadom od $475,124. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u Philip Morris International je $60,300.

Ostali resursi

