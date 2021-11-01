Imenik tvrtki
Peapod Digital Labs
Peapod Digital Labs Plaće

Plaće u Peapod Digital Labs kreću se od $89,550 ukupne godišnje naknade za Poslovni Razvoj na donjoj strani do $233,750 za Menadžer Proizvoda na gornjoj strani. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika Peapod Digital Labs. Zadnje ažuriranje: 8/26/2025

$160K

Softverski Inženjer
Median $132K
Menadžer Proizvoda
Median $234K
Dizajner Proizvoda
Median $140K

Poslovni Razvoj
$89.6K
Znanstvenik Podataka
$138K
Marketing Operacije
$130K
Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva
$162K
ČPP

