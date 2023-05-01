Imenik tvrtki
Payer Compass
Radite ovdje? Preuzmi svoju tvrtku
Najbolji uvidi
  • Doprinesi nečim jedinstvenim o Payer Compass što bi moglo biti korisno drugima (npr. savjeti za razgovor, odabir tima, jedinstvena kultura, itd.).
    • O nama

    Payer Compass is a fast-growing healthcare company that offers innovative service offerings to bridge the gap between payer and provider. They offer Reference-Based Pricing programs, Bundled Payments, data and analytics reporting, Patient Advocacy, Care Management services, and plan document harmonization. They serve a wide range of markets, including Third-Party Administrators, Self-insured employers, Brokers, and more. Founded in 2013, they have over 100 years of healthcare experience and are headquartered in Dallas, TX, with a second location in Tampa, FL.

    payercompass.com
    Web stranica
    2013
    Godina osnivanja
    126
    Broj zaposlenika
    $10M-$50M
    Procijenjeni prihod
    Sjedište

    Primajte Verificirane Plaće u Vašu Poštu

    Pretplatite se na verificirane ponude.Dobit ćete detaljan prikaz kompenzacije putem e-maila. Saznajte Više

    Ova stranica je zaštićena reCAPTCHA i Google Pravilima o Privatnosti i Uvjetima Pružanja Usluge se primjenjuju.

    Istaknuti poslovi

      Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za Payer Compass

    Povezane tvrtke

    • DoorDash
    • Dropbox
    • Airbnb
    • PayPal
    • Facebook
    • Pogledaj sve tvrtke ➜

    Ostali resursi