Patagonik Film Group
    Patagonik stands as Latin America's premier film production company, specializing in creating, launching, and distributing feature films that resonate with audiences worldwide. A powerful alliance of Buena Vista Internacional, Artear Argentina, and Cinecolor Argentina delivers unparalleled competitive advantages across the region. We craft high-quality, industrially-produced cinema with distinctive perspectives that forge deep emotional connections with viewers. Our commitment to excellence and authentic storytelling has established Patagonik as the benchmark for Latin American filmmaking.

    http://www.patagonik.com.ar
    18
