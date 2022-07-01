Imenik tvrtki
Passport
Radite ovdje? Preuzmi svoju tvrtku

Passport Plaće

Plaće u Passport kreću se od $24,120 ukupne godišnje naknade za Analitičar Podataka na donjoj strani do $169,540 za Ljudski Resursi na gornjoj strani. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika Passport. Zadnje ažuriranje: 11/25/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Analitičar Podataka
$24.1K
Ljudski Resursi
$170K
Marketing
$102K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Menadžer Proizvoda
$156K
Softverski Inženjer
$45.5K
Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva
$166K
Nedostaje vam vaša pozicija?

Pretražite sve plaće na našoj stranici za naknade ili dodajte svoju plaću da pomognete otključati stranicu.


ČPP

Najbolje plaćena pozicija prijavljena u Passport je Ljudski Resursi at the Common Range Average level s godišnjom ukupnom naknadom od $169,540. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u Passport je $129,130.

Istaknuti poslovi

    Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za Passport

Povezane tvrtke

  • Stripe
  • Tesla
  • LinkedIn
  • Apple
  • Microsoft
  • Pogledaj sve tvrtke ➜

Ostali resursi

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/passport/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.