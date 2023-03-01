Imenik tvrtki
Pason
Radite ovdje? Preuzmi svoju tvrtku

Pason Plaće

Medijan plaće u Pason je $113,052 za Softverski Inženjer . Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika Pason. Zadnje ažuriranje: 11/25/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Softverski Inženjer
Median $113K
Nedostaje vam vaša pozicija?

Pretražite sve plaće na našoj stranici za naknade ili dodajte svoju plaću da pomognete otključati stranicu.


ČPP

Najbolje plaćena pozicija prijavljena u Pason je Softverski Inženjer s godišnjom ukupnom naknadom od $113,052. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u Pason je $113,052.

Istaknuti poslovi

    Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za Pason

Povezane tvrtke

  • Microsoft
  • Databricks
  • Tesla
  • Netflix
  • Spotify
  • Pogledaj sve tvrtke ➜

Ostali resursi

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/pason/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.