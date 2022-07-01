Imenik tvrtki
Origami Risk
    • O nama

    Origami Risk is an industry-leading provider of integrated SaaS solutions for the risk and insurance industry—from insured corporate and public entities to brokers and risk consultants, insurers, third party claims administrators (TPAs), and risk pools. We deliver a full suite of risk management and insurance core system solutions from a single, secure, cloud-based platform. We have a singular focus on helping clients achieve their business objectives by developing, implementing, and supporting our technology solutions.Founded in 2009 by Risk Management Information System (RMIS) industry veterans, over the past decade Origami Risk has received more than two dozen awards for service excellence, technology innovation, and workplace culture. In addition to inclusion in Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing tech companies in North America, Origami Risk also has been repeatedly recognized by Inc. magazine as one of the “Best Places to Work” and Best and Brightest® Companies To Work For in the Nation by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR).

    http://www.origamirisk.com
    2009
    450
    $50M-$100M
