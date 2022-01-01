Imenik tvrtki
OneTrust
Radite ovdje? Preuzmi svoju tvrtku

OneTrust Plaće

Plaće u OneTrust kreću se od $11,914 ukupne godišnje naknade za Regrutер na donjoj strani do $323,000 za Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva na gornjoj strani. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika OneTrust. Zadnje ažuriranje: 11/28/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Softverski Inženjer
Median $190K
Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva
Median $323K
Dizajner Proizvoda
Median $100K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Računovođa
$69.7K
Korporativni Razvoj
$232K
Korisnička Služba
$117K
Uspjeh Korisnika
$62.5K
Informatičar (IT)
$72.9K
Savjetnik za Upravljanje
$63.2K
Marketing
$224K
Marketinške Operacije
$90.5K
Menadžer Projekta
Median $135K
Regrutер
$11.9K
Prodaja
$159K
Prodajni Inženjer
$121K
Tehnički Menadžer Računa
$97.5K
Menadžer Tehničkih Programa
$112K
Rizični Kapitalista
$62.3K
Nedostaje vam vaša pozicija?

Pretražite sve plaće na našoj stranici za naknade ili dodajte svoju plaću da pomognete otključati stranicu.


Raspored Stjecanja

25%

GOD 1

25%

GOD 2

25%

GOD 3

25%

GOD 4

Tip Dionica
Options

U OneTrust, Options podliježu 4-godišnjem rasporedu stjecanja:

  • 25% stječe se u 1st-GOD (25.00% godišnje)

  • 25% stječe se u 2nd-GOD (25.00% godišnje)

  • 25% stječe se u 3rd-GOD (25.00% godišnje)

  • 25% stječe se u 4th-GOD (25.00% godišnje)

Imate pitanje? Pitajte zajednicu.

Posjetite Levels.fyi zajednicu za komunikaciju s djelatnicima različitih tvrtki, savjete za karijeru i još mnogo toga.

Posjetite sada!

ČPP

Najbolje plaćena pozicija prijavljena u OneTrust je Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva s godišnjom ukupnom naknadom od $323,000. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u OneTrust je $106,218.

Istaknuti poslovi

    Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za OneTrust

Povezane tvrtke

  • SkySpecs
  • Mastercard
  • LogMeIn
  • Riverbed Technology
  • Genesys
  • Pogledaj sve tvrtke ➜

Ostali resursi

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/onetrust/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.