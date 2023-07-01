Imenik tvrtki
Nova Plaće

Plaće u Nova kreću se od $47,678 ukupne godišnje naknade za Softverski Inženjer na donjoj strani do $150,750 za Strojarski Inženjer na gornjoj strani. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika Nova. Zadnje ažuriranje: 11/28/2025

Znanstvenik Podataka
$132K
Strojarski Inženjer
$151K
Optički Inženjer
$97.1K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Softverski Inženjer
$47.7K
ČPP

Najbolje plaćena pozicija prijavljena u Nova je Strojarski Inženjer at the Common Range Average level s godišnjom ukupnom naknadom od $150,750. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u Nova je $114,676.

