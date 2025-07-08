Imenik tvrtki
Nissha Medical Technologies
Nissha Medical Technologies Plaće

Medijan plaće u Nissha Medical Technologies je $60,300 za Strojarski Inženjer . Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika Nissha Medical Technologies. Zadnje ažuriranje: 11/24/2025

Strojarski Inženjer
$60.3K
ČPP

Najbolje plaćena pozicija prijavljena u Nissha Medical Technologies je Strojarski Inženjer at the Common Range Average level s godišnjom ukupnom naknadom od $60,300. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u Nissha Medical Technologies je $60,300.

Istaknuti poslovi

    Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za Nissha Medical Technologies

