Nirvana Insurance Plaće

Plaće u Nirvana Insurance kreću se od $90,450 ukupne godišnje naknade za Prodaja na donjoj strani do $238,375 za Softverski Inženjer na gornjoj strani. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika Nirvana Insurance. Zadnje ažuriranje: 11/24/2025

Softverski Inženjer
Median $238K
Regrutер
$181K
Prodaja
$90.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

67 30
ČPP

Najbolje plaćena pozicija prijavljena u Nirvana Insurance je Softverski Inženjer s godišnjom ukupnom naknadom od $238,375. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u Nirvana Insurance je $181,300.

