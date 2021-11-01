Imenik tvrtki
Ninja Van Plaće

Plaće u Ninja Van kreću se od $25,831 ukupne godišnje naknade za Dizajner Proizvoda na donjoj strani do $145,972 za Korporativni Razvoj na gornjoj strani. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika Ninja Van. Zadnje ažuriranje: 11/24/2025

Poslovni Analitičar
$44K
Korporativni Razvoj
$146K
Marketing
$49.9K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Dizajner Proizvoda
$25.8K
Menadžer Proizvoda
$41.1K
Softverski Inženjer
$40K
ČPP

Najbolje plaćena pozicija prijavljena u Ninja Van je Korporativni Razvoj at the Common Range Average level s godišnjom ukupnom naknadom od $145,972. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u Ninja Van je $42,544.

