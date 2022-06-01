Imenik tvrtki
NielsenIQ
NielsenIQ Plaće

Plaće u NielsenIQ kreću se od $15,060 ukupne godišnje naknade za Softverski Inženjer na donjoj strani do $393,838 za Prodaja na gornjoj strani. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika NielsenIQ. Zadnje ažuriranje: 11/24/2025

Softverski Inženjer
Median $15.1K

Full-Stack softverski inženjer

Znanstvenik Podataka
Median $132K
Menadžer Proizvoda
Median $120K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Arhitekt Rješenja
Median $24.3K
Poslovni Razvoj
$95.8K
Korisnička Služba
$24.4K
Uspjeh Korisnika
$72.8K
Analitičar Podataka
$21.8K
Menadžer Znanosti Podataka
$154K
Informatičar (IT)
$101K
Savjetnik za Upravljanje
$97.5K
Marketing
$75.3K
Dizajner Proizvoda
$147K
Menadžer Programa
$56.6K
Menadžer Projekta
$101K
Prodaja
$394K
Analitičar Kibernetičke Sigurnosti
$52K
Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva
$152K
Menadžer Tehničkih Programa
$56.9K
ČPP

Najbolje plaćena pozicija prijavljena u NielsenIQ je Prodaja at the Common Range Average level s godišnjom ukupnom naknadom od $393,838. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u NielsenIQ je $95,787.

