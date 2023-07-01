Imenik tvrtki
New England Vascular Access
    NEVA is a company that specializes in vascular access device placement, particularly midline and peripherally inserted central catheters. They also offer internal jugular access for renal patients. NEVA stands out for their expertise and commitment to high-quality care. They provide various options for access, ensuring patients receive the appropriate device at the right time, resulting in minimal complications. Timely insertion of vascular devices in challenging cases reduces treatment delays and speeds up discharge. In long-term care, NEVA's services prevent unnecessary hospitalizations, prioritizing keeping residents in their facility.

    https://NEVascularAccess.com
    2017
    31
    $1M-$10M
