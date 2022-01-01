Imenik tvrtki
NCR
NCR Plaće

Plaće u NCR kreću se od $15,650 ukupne godišnje naknade za Information Technologist (IT) in India na donjoj strani do $284,220 za Menadžment Konzultant in United States na gornjoj strani.

$160K

Softverski Inženjer
Grade 9 $93.7K
Grade 10 $121K
Grade 11 $126K
Grade 12 $150K
Grade 13 $169K

Backend Softverski Inženjer

Full-Stack Softverski Inženjer

Dizajner Proizvoda
Grade 9 $93.5K
Grade 10 $115K
Grade 11 $140K

UX Dizajner

Menadžer Projekta
Median $113K

Znanstvenik Podataka
Median $115K
Računovođa
$128K
Poslovni Analitičar
$74.6K
Korisnička Podrška
$24.1K
Analitičar Podataka
$75.2K
Financijski Analitičar
$91.5K
Hardverski Inženjer
$67.6K
Information Technologist (IT)
$15.6K
Menadžment Konzultant
$284K
Marketing
$59.7K
Strojarki Inženjer
$49.2K
Menadžer Dizajna Proizvoda
$119K
Menadžer Proizvoda
$16.8K
Prodaja
$59.7K
Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva
$71K
Arhitekt Rješenja
$96.3K
ČPP

Den högst betalda rollen som rapporterats på NCR är Menadžment Konzultant at the Common Range Average level med en årlig total ersättning på $284,220. Detta inkluderar grundlön samt eventuell aktiekompensation och bonusar.
Den årliga medianen för total ersättning som rapporterats på NCR är $93,676.

