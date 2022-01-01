Imenik tvrtki
Molex
    • O nama

    Molex manufactures electronic, electrical and fiber optic connection systems, ribbon cable, switches and application tooling. Over 100,000 passive component interconnect products and extensive custom design are offered worldwide.

    molex.com
    Web stranica
    1938
    Godina osnivanja
    9,450
    Broj zaposlenika
    $1B-$10B
    Procijenjeni prihod
    Sjedište

