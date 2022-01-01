Imenik tvrtki
Micro Focus
Micro Focus Beneficije

Osiguranje, zdravstvo i wellness
  • Health Insurance

    Cigna, Kaiser

  • Dental Insurance

    MetLife Dental

  • Vision Insurance

    MetLife Vision

  • Health Savings Account (HSA) $1,000

    $1,000 per year contributed by employer. 1500 for family coverage.

  • Life Insurance

    2x annual salary, up to $1,000,000.

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

    2x annual salary, up to $1,000,000. To avoid tax you may choose an alternative of a flat $50,000 benefit.

  • Disability Insurance

    STD: 100% of salary for weeks 1-6, 70% for weeks 7-26. LTD: s 50% of base monthly earnings up to $15,000 per month.

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    15 days

  • Sick Time

    Unlimited

  • Paternity Leave

    12 weeks

  • Maternity Leave

    12 weeks

  • Employee Assistance Program

    Eight free counseling visits per incident each year.

    • Dom
  • Adoption Assistance

    Up to $3,000 (per child under the age of 18)

    • Financije i mirovina
  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

  • 401k $3,600

    50% match on the first 6% of base salary Company contributions vest evenly over 3 years.

    • Pogodnosti i popusti
  • Employee Discount

    • Ostalo
  • Travel Assistance

  • MetLife Legal Program

    Access to legal advice and even representation—for an affordable monthly premium.

