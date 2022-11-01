Imenik tvrtki
MI-GSO
MI-GSO Plaće

Plaće u MI-GSO kreću se od $35,491 ukupne godišnje naknade za Softverski Inženjer na donjoj strani do $145,725 za Menadžer Poslovnih Operacija na gornjoj strani. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika MI-GSO. Zadnje ažuriranje: 11/24/2025

Menadžer Poslovnih Operacija
$146K
Analitičar Podataka
$70.4K
Savjetnik za Upravljanje
$44.8K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Menadžer Projekta
$60.3K
Softverski Inženjer
$35.5K
ČPP

Najbolje plaćena pozicija prijavljena u MI-GSO je Menadžer Poslovnih Operacija at the Common Range Average level s godišnjom ukupnom naknadom od $145,725. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u MI-GSO je $60,328.

