Medijan Poslovni Analitičar paketa naknade in China u Meituan ukupno iznosi CN¥394K year. Pogledajte razložene osnovne plaće, dionice i bonuse za ukupne pakete naknade u Meituan. Zadnje ažuriranje: 12/7/2025

Medijan paketa
company icon
Meituan
Business Analyst
Beijing, BJ, China
Ukupno godišnje
$55.2K
Razina
L6
Osnovna plaća
$41.4K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$13.8K
Godine u tvrtki
2 Godine
Godine iskustva
2 Godine
Koji su karijerni nivoi u Meituan?
Najnoviji podnesci plata
Tvrtka

Lokacija | Datum

Naziv razine

Oznaka

Godine iskustva

Ukupno / U tvrtki

Ukupna naknada

Osnovna | Dionice (god) | Bonus
Najbolje plaćeni paket plaće prijavljen za Poslovni Analitičar u Meituan in China ima godišnju ukupnu naknadu od CN¥1,025,138. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u Meituan za ulogu Poslovni Analitičar in China je CN¥342,072.

