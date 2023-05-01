Imenik tvrtki
McGrath RentCorp
Najbolji uvidi
    McGrath RentCorp is a B2B rental company that rents and sells modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. It operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The company serves various industries, including aerospace, defense, electronics, industrial, research, and semiconductor. It also manufactures and sells portable classrooms to public school districts and other educational institutions in California. McGrath RentCorp was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.

    1979
    1,184
    $500M-$1B
