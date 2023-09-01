Imenik tvrtki
ManoMano Plaće

Plaće u ManoMano kreću se od $64,243 ukupne godišnje naknade za Softverski Inženjer na donjoj strani do $142,517 za Menadžer Znanosti Podataka na gornjoj strani. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika ManoMano. Zadnje ažuriranje: 11/26/2025

Softverski Inženjer
Median $64.2K
Znanstvenik Podataka
Median $87.5K
Dizajner Proizvoda
Median $67.1K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Menadžer Znanosti Podataka
$143K
ČPP

Najbolje plaćena pozicija prijavljena u ManoMano je Menadžer Znanosti Podataka at the Common Range Average level s godišnjom ukupnom naknadom od $142,517. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u ManoMano je $77,284.

Ostali resursi

