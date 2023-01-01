Imenik tvrtki
Luma Health
Radite ovdje? Preuzmi svoju tvrtku

Luma Health Plaće

Plaće u Luma Health kreću se od $100,500 ukupne godišnje naknade za Ljudski Resursi na donjoj strani do $184,075 za Softverski Inženjer na gornjoj strani. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika Luma Health. Zadnje ažuriranje: 11/26/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Ljudski Resursi
$101K
Softverski Inženjer
$184K
Menadžer Tehničkih Programa
$127K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Nedostaje vam vaša pozicija?

Pretražite sve plaće na našoj stranici za naknade ili dodajte svoju plaću da pomognete otključati stranicu.


ČPP

Najbolje plaćena pozicija prijavljena u Luma Health je Softverski Inženjer at the Common Range Average level s godišnjom ukupnom naknadom od $184,075. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u Luma Health je $127,400.

Istaknuti poslovi

    Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za Luma Health

Povezane tvrtke

  • Square
  • Netflix
  • PayPal
  • SoFi
  • Dropbox
  • Pogledaj sve tvrtke ➜

Ostali resursi

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/luma-health/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.