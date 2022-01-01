Imenik tvrtki
lululemon
Radite ovdje? Preuzmi svoju tvrtku

lululemon Plaće

Plaće u lululemon kreću se od $39,800 ukupne godišnje naknade za Prodaja na donjoj strani do $341,700 za Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva na gornjoj strani. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika lululemon. Zadnje ažuriranje: 11/26/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Softverski Inženjer
Associate Engineer I $96.8K
Engineer I $97.7K
Senior Engineer I $166K

Inženjer podataka

Menadžer Proizvoda
Median $108K
Menadžer Projekta
Median $86.9K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Analitičar Podataka
Median $80.2K
Znanstvenik Podataka
Median $82.2K
Arhitekt Rješenja
Median $144K
Poslovni Analitičar
$89.6K
Menadžer Znanosti Podataka
$180K
Financijski Analitičar
$72K
Informatičar (IT)
$80.3K
Marketing
$130K
Marketinške Operacije
$60.5K
Dizajner Proizvoda
$101K
Menadžer Programa
$181K
Regrutер
$66.5K
Prodaja
$39.8K
Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva
$342K
Menadžer Tehničkih Programa
$151K
Nedostaje vam vaša pozicija?

Pretražite sve plaće na našoj stranici za naknade ili dodajte svoju plaću da pomognete otključati stranicu.


ČPP

Najbolje plaćena pozicija prijavljena u lululemon je Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva at the Common Range Average level s godišnjom ukupnom naknadom od $341,700. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u lululemon je $97,234.

Istaknuti poslovi

    Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za lululemon

Povezane tvrtke

  • Nordstrom
  • Macy's
  • Rent the Runway
  • Warby Parker
  • Nike
  • Pogledaj sve tvrtke ➜

Ostali resursi

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/lululemon/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.