Imenik tvrtki
Live Furnish
Radite ovdje? Preuzmi svoju tvrtku
Najbolji uvidi
  • Doprinesi nečim jedinstvenim o Live Furnish što bi moglo biti korisno drugima (npr. savjeti za razgovor, odabir tima, jedinstvena kultura, itd.).
    • O nama

    imagine.io is a B2B SaaS startup that offers an easy-to-use 3D content creation platform for furniture, home furnishing accessories, textile manufacturers, and more. Their real-time 3D graphics technology is built by a team of 3D experts with cloud-based rendering technology, all wrapped into an easy-to-use web interface. They help customers create 3D images in minutes instead of hours or days compared to studio photography at a fraction of the cost. Their 3D content is proven to drastically save time and money while dramatically improving sales and profits. They have raised $7.5M from top investors in the United States.

    https://livefurnish.com
    Web stranica
    2016
    Godina osnivanja
    126
    Broj zaposlenika
    $10M-$50M
    Procijenjeni prihod
    Sjedište

    Primajte Verificirane Plaće u Vašu Poštu

    Pretplatite se na verificirane ponude.Dobit ćete detaljan prikaz kompenzacije putem e-maila. Saznajte Više

    Ova stranica je zaštićena reCAPTCHA i Google Pravilima o Privatnosti i Uvjetima Pružanja Usluge se primjenjuju.

    Istaknuti poslovi

      Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za Live Furnish

    Povezane tvrtke

    • Snap
    • Coinbase
    • Apple
    • SoFi
    • Tesla
    • Pogledaj sve tvrtke ➜

    Ostali resursi