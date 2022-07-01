Imenik tvrtki
Lev
Lev Plaće

Plaće u Lev kreću se od $58,945 ukupne godišnje naknade za Znanstvenik Podataka na donjoj strani do $597,000 za Šef Kabineta na gornjoj strani. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika Lev. Zadnje ažuriranje: 11/27/2025

Menadžer Poslovnih Operacija
$174K
Šef Kabineta
$597K
Znanstvenik Podataka
$58.9K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Menadžer Proizvoda
Median $320K
Arhitekt Rješenja
$83.6K
ČPP

Najbolje plaćena pozicija prijavljena u Lev je Šef Kabineta at the Common Range Average level s godišnjom ukupnom naknadom od $597,000. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u Lev je $174,125.

