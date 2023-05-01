Imenik tvrtki
Landscapes Unlimited
    • O nama

    Landscapes Unlimited is a company that specializes in golf course construction, renovation, and recreational development. Founded in 1976, the company has completed over 1,500 projects both domestically and internationally. They also offer management services for golf courses, including operations, accounting, agronomy, marketing, and food and beverage. Landscapes Management Company has developed and managed over 65 golf courses since 1990 and is recognized as one of the largest management companies in the U.S. by Golf Inc. Magazine.

    http://landscapesunlimited.com
    Web stranica
    1976
    Godina osnivanja
    3,001
    Broj zaposlenika
    $1B-$10B
    Procijenjeni prihod
    Sjedište

