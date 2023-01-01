Imenik tvrtki
Kohler Plaće

Plaće u Kohler kreću se od $58,800 ukupne godišnje naknade za Menadžer Programa na donjoj strani do $170,850 za Menadžer Tehničkih Programa na gornjoj strani. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika Kohler. Zadnje ažuriranje: 11/25/2025

Softverski Inženjer
Median $80K
Strojarski Inženjer
Median $94.8K
Poslovni Analitičar
$97K

Znanstvenik Podataka
$115K
Dizajner Proizvoda
$164K
Menadžer Proizvoda
$139K
Menadžer Programa
$58.8K
Arhitekt Rješenja
$144K
Menadžer Tehničkih Programa
$171K
ČPP

Najbolje plaćena pozicija prijavljena u Kohler je Menadžer Tehničkih Programa at the Common Range Average level s godišnjom ukupnom naknadom od $170,850. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u Kohler je $114,570.

