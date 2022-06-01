Imenik tvrtki
Kodak Alaris
Kodak Alaris Plaće

Plaće u Kodak Alaris kreću se od $62,685 ukupne godišnje naknade za Hardverski Inženjer na donjoj strani do $120,600 za Regulatorni Poslovi na gornjoj strani. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika Kodak Alaris. Zadnje ažuriranje: 11/25/2025

Hardverski Inženjer
$62.7K
Strojarski Inženjer
$84.6K
Regulatorni Poslovi
$121K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
Softverski Inženjer
Median $100K
ČPP

Najbolje plaćena pozicija prijavljena u Kodak Alaris je Regulatorni Poslovi at the Common Range Average level s godišnjom ukupnom naknadom od $120,600. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u Kodak Alaris je $92,288.

Istaknuti poslovi

    Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za Kodak Alaris

Ostali resursi

