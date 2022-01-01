Imenik tvrtki
Kobalt Music Plaće

Plaće u Kobalt Music kreću se od $80,523 ukupne godišnje naknade za Softverski Inženjer na donjoj strani do $181,673 za Menadžer Proizvoda na gornjoj strani. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika Kobalt Music. Zadnje ažuriranje: 11/25/2025

Softverski Inženjer
Median $80.5K
Dizajner Proizvoda
$121K
Menadžer Proizvoda
$182K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva
$156K
ČPP

Najbolje plaćena pozicija prijavljena u Kobalt Music je Menadžer Proizvoda at the Common Range Average level s godišnjom ukupnom naknadom od $181,673. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u Kobalt Music je $138,484.

