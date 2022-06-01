Imenik tvrtki
Knowledge Services
Najbolji uvidi
    • O nama

    Awarded Top Workplaces in Central Indiana for the last four years.Knowledge Services is a certified woman-owned (WBE) professional services organization with employees located in offices throughout North America. Knowledge Services was established in 1994 and headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.We combine contract workforce management industry best practices, comprehensive program management and recruiting expertise to deliver proven and measurable results across our clients’ contract and FTE labor programs.

    knowledgeservices.com
    Web stranica
    1994
    Godina osnivanja
    930
    Broj zaposlenika
    $100M-$250M
    Procijenjeni prihod
    Sjedište

    Ostali resursi