Kelly Services Plaće

Raspon plaća Kelly Services je od $29,371 u godišnjoj ukupnoj kompenzaciji za Informatolog (IT) na donjem kraju do $102,485 za Marketing na gornjem kraju. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika tvrtke Kelly Services. Zadnje ažurirano: 8/16/2025

$160K

Softverski inženjer
Median $97K
Regrutator
Median $65K
Voditelj poslovnih operacija
$77.6K

Znanstvenik podataka
$47.8K
Ljudski resursi
$32.1K
Informatolog (IT)
$29.4K
Marketing
$102K
Povjerenje i sigurnost
$87.4K
Često postavljena pitanja

Najviša plaćena uloga prijavljena u tvrtki Kelly Services je Marketing at the Common Range Average level s godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $102,485. To uključuje osnovnu plaću, kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju dionicama i bonuse.
Medijalna godišnja ukupna kompenzacija prijavljena u tvrtki Kelly Services je $71,305.

