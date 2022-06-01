Direktorij Tvrtki
KAR Global
KAR Global Plaće

Raspon plaća KAR Global je od $73,365 u godišnjoj ukupnoj kompenzaciji za Informatolog (IT) na donjem kraju do $225,120 za Voditelj softverskog inženjerstva na gornjem kraju. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika tvrtke KAR Global. Zadnje ažurirano: 8/23/2025

$160K

Softverski inženjer
Median $115K
Voditelj proizvoda
Median $96.4K
Znanstvenik podataka
$101K

Informatolog (IT)
$73.4K
Dizajner proizvoda
$116K
Voditelj softverskog inženjerstva
$225K
Tehnički voditelj programa
$141K
Često postavljena pitanja

Najviša plaćena uloga prijavljena u tvrtki KAR Global je Voditelj softverskog inženjerstva at the Common Range Average level s godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $225,120. To uključuje osnovnu plaću, kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju dionicama i bonuse.
Medijalna godišnja ukupna kompenzacija prijavljena u tvrtki KAR Global je $115,000.

Ostali resursi