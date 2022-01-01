Imenik tvrtki
Joby Aviation
Radite ovdje? Preuzmi svoju tvrtku

Joby Aviation Plaće

Plaće u Joby Aviation kreću se od $109,450 ukupne godišnje naknade za Regrutер na donjoj strani do $308,450 za Menadžer Programa na gornjoj strani. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika Joby Aviation. Zadnje ažuriranje: 11/26/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Softverski Inženjer
Median $175K

Softverski inženjer osiguranja kvalitete (QA)

Strojarski Inženjer
Median $175K
Hardverski Inženjer
Median $155K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Zrakoplovni Inženjer
$298K
Znanstvenik Podataka
$220K
Elektrotehničar
$127K
Marketing
$255K
Liječnik
$131K
Dizajner Proizvoda
$199K
Menadžer Programa
$308K
Regrutер
$109K
Analitičar Kibernetičke Sigurnosti
$109K
Menadžer Tehničkih Programa
$152K
Nedostaje vam vaša pozicija?

Pretražite sve plaće na našoj stranici za naknade ili dodajte svoju plaću da pomognete otključati stranicu.


ČPP

Najbolje plaćena pozicija prijavljena u Joby Aviation je Menadžer Programa at the Common Range Average level s godišnjom ukupnom naknadom od $308,450. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u Joby Aviation je $175,000.

Istaknuti poslovi

    Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za Joby Aviation

Povezane tvrtke

  • Teradata
  • Root Insurance
  • KBR
  • ManTech
  • Delta Air Lines
  • Pogledaj sve tvrtke ➜

Ostali resursi

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/joby-aviation/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.