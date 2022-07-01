Imenik tvrtki
JatApp
Radite ovdje? Preuzmi svoju tvrtku
Najbolji uvidi
  • Doprinesi nečim jedinstvenim o JatApp što bi moglo biti korisno drugima (npr. savjeti za razgovor, odabir tima, jedinstvena kultura, itd.).
    • O nama

    JatApp is a full-cycle custom software development company that provides a full range of services in software development, mobile app development, web development, and staffing your project with a dedicated development team.Our team unites professional engineers, designers, support service and managers, who know how to create innovative software solutions, taking responsibility for the entire Software Development Life Cycle from concept to launch and support.Key services JatApp offers:- Dedicated development teams- Application development- Mobile App development- Web development- Enterprise software development- QA & Software Testing- UI/UX design- IT consulting and business analysis.

    http://jatapp.com
    Web stranica
    2009
    Godina osnivanja
    90
    Broj zaposlenika
    $10M-$50M
    Procijenjeni prihod
    Sjedište

    Primajte Verificirane Plaće u Vašu Poštu

    Pretplatite se na verificirane ponude.Dobit ćete detaljan prikaz kompenzacije putem e-maila. Saznajte Više

    Ova stranica je zaštićena reCAPTCHA i Google Pravilima o Privatnosti i Uvjetima Pružanja Usluge se primjenjuju.

    Istaknuti poslovi

      Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za JatApp

    Povezane tvrtke

    • Flipkart
    • Snap
    • Netflix
    • Microsoft
    • Facebook
    • Pogledaj sve tvrtke ➜

    Ostali resursi