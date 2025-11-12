Imenik tvrtki
Intuit Full-Stack softverski inženjer Plaće u New York City Area

Full-Stack softverski inženjer naknada in New York City Area u Intuit kreće se od $160K year za Software Engineer 1 do $338K year za Staff Software Engineer. Medijan year paketa naknade in New York City Area ukupno iznosi $206K. Pogledajte razložene osnovne plaće, dionice i bonuse za ukupne pakete naknade u Intuit. Zadnje ažuriranje: 11/12/2025

Naziv nivoa
Ukupno
Osnova
Akcije ()
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
(Početni nivo)
$160K
$133K
$16K
$11.5K
Software Engineer 2
$199K
$157K
$23.7K
$18.3K
Senior Software Engineer
$276K
$196K
$51K
$28.8K
Staff Software Engineer
$338K
$219K
$87.9K
$31.5K
Najnoviji podnesci plata
Tvrtka

Lokacija | Datum

Naziv razine

Oznaka

Godine iskustva

Ukupno / U tvrtki

Ukupna naknada

Osnovna | Dionice (god) | Bonus
Raspored Stjecanja

25%

GOD 1

25%

GOD 2

25%

GOD 3

25%

GOD 4

Tip Dionica
RSU

U Intuit, RSUs podliježu 4-godišnjem rasporedu stjecanja:

  • 25% stječe se u 1st-GOD (25.00% godišnje)

  • 25% stječe se u 2nd-GOD (6.25% tromjesečno)

  • 25% stječe se u 3rd-GOD (6.25% tromjesečno)

  • 25% stječe se u 4th-GOD (6.25% tromjesečno)



ČPP

Najbolje plaćeni paket plaće prijavljen za Full-Stack softverski inženjer u Intuit in New York City Area ima godišnju ukupnu naknadu od $405,000. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u Intuit za ulogu Full-Stack softverski inženjer in New York City Area je $206,750.

