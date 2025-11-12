Full-Stack softverski inženjer naknada in New York City Area u Intuit kreće se od $160K year za Software Engineer 1 do $338K year za Staff Software Engineer. Medijan year paketa naknade in New York City Area ukupno iznosi $206K. Pogledajte razložene osnovne plaće, dionice i bonuse za ukupne pakete naknade u Intuit. Zadnje ažuriranje: 11/12/2025
Naziv nivoa
Ukupno
Osnova
Akcije ()
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
$160K
$133K
$16K
$11.5K
Software Engineer 2
$199K
$157K
$23.7K
$18.3K
Senior Software Engineer
$276K
$196K
$51K
$28.8K
Staff Software Engineer
$338K
$219K
$87.9K
$31.5K
Tvrtka
Naziv razine
Godine iskustva
Ukupna naknada
25%
GOD 1
25%
GOD 2
25%
GOD 3
25%
GOD 4
U Intuit, RSUs podliježu 4-godišnjem rasporedu stjecanja:
25% stječe se u 1st-GOD (25.00% godišnje)
25% stječe se u 2nd-GOD (6.25% tromjesečno)
25% stječe se u 3rd-GOD (6.25% tromjesečno)
25% stječe se u 4th-GOD (6.25% tromjesečno)