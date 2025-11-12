Imenik tvrtki
  Plaće
  • Dizajner Proizvoda

  • UX dizajner

  • Greater Bengaluru

Intuit UX dizajner Plaće u Greater Bengaluru

UX dizajner naknada in Greater Bengaluru u Intuit kreće se od ₹4.04M year za Product Designer 2 do ₹6.69M year za Senior Product Designer. Medijan year paketa naknade in Greater Bengaluru ukupno iznosi ₹3.86M. Pogledajte razložene osnovne plaće, dionice i bonuse za ukupne pakete naknade u Intuit. Zadnje ažuriranje: 11/12/2025

Naziv nivoa
Ukupno
Osnova
Akcije ()
Bonus
Product Designer 1
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Product Designer 2
₹4.04M
₹2.78M
₹1M
₹254K
Senior Product Designer
₹6.69M
₹4.62M
₹1.46M
₹602K
Staff Product Designer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Block logo
+₹5.03M
Robinhood logo
+₹7.73M
Stripe logo
+₹1.74M
Datadog logo
+₹3.04M
Verily logo
+₹1.91M
Najnoviji podnesci plata
Tvrtka

Lokacija | Datum

Naziv razine

Oznaka

Godine iskustva

Ukupno / U tvrtki

Ukupna naknada

Osnovna | Dionice (god) | Bonus
Raspored Stjecanja

25%

GOD 1

25%

GOD 2

25%

GOD 3

25%

GOD 4

Tip Dionica
RSU

U Intuit, RSUs podliježu 4-godišnjem rasporedu stjecanja:

  • 25% stječe se u 1st-GOD (25.00% godišnje)

  • 25% stječe se u 2nd-GOD (6.25% tromjesečno)

  • 25% stječe se u 3rd-GOD (6.25% tromjesečno)

  • 25% stječe se u 4th-GOD (6.25% tromjesečno)



ČPP

Najbolje plaćeni paket plaće prijavljen za UX dizajner u Intuit in Greater Bengaluru ima godišnju ukupnu naknadu od ₹6,913,551. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u Intuit za ulogu UX dizajner in Greater Bengaluru je ₹3,859,798.

Ostali resursi