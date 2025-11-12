UX dizajner naknada in Greater Bengaluru u Intuit kreće se od ₹4.04M year za Product Designer 2 do ₹6.69M year za Senior Product Designer. Medijan year paketa naknade in Greater Bengaluru ukupno iznosi ₹3.86M. Pogledajte razložene osnovne plaće, dionice i bonuse za ukupne pakete naknade u Intuit. Zadnje ažuriranje: 11/12/2025
Naziv nivoa
Ukupno
Osnova
Akcije ()
Bonus
Product Designer 1
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Product Designer 2
₹4.04M
₹2.78M
₹1M
₹254K
Senior Product Designer
₹6.69M
₹4.62M
₹1.46M
₹602K
Staff Product Designer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
25%
GOD 1
25%
GOD 2
25%
GOD 3
25%
GOD 4
U Intuit, RSUs podliježu 4-godišnjem rasporedu stjecanja:
25% stječe se u 1st-GOD (25.00% godišnje)
25% stječe se u 2nd-GOD (6.25% tromjesečno)
25% stječe se u 3rd-GOD (6.25% tromjesečno)
25% stječe se u 4th-GOD (6.25% tromjesečno)