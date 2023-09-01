Imenik tvrtki
    • O nama

    Intelligent Project Solutions (IPS) is a company that provides innovative AI solutions to meet the engineering and digital transformation needs of customers in the oil, gas, and chemical sectors.

    https://ips-ai.com
    Web stranica
    2018
    Godina osnivanja
    20
    Broj zaposlenika
    $1M-$10M
    Procijenjeni prihod
    Sjedište

