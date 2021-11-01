Imenik tvrtki
Intelligent Medical Objects
Intelligent Medical Objects Plaće

Plaće u Intelligent Medical Objects kreću se od $82,159 ukupne godišnje naknade za Poslovni Analitičar na donjoj strani do $304,470 za Menadžer Dizajna Proizvoda na gornjoj strani. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika Intelligent Medical Objects. Zadnje ažuriranje: 11/25/2025

Softverski Inženjer
Median $98K
Poslovni Analitičar
$82.2K
Znanstvenik Podataka
$140K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Menadžer Dizajna Proizvoda
$304K
Menadžer Proizvoda
$180K
ČPP

Najbolje plaćena pozicija prijavljena u Intelligent Medical Objects je Menadžer Dizajna Proizvoda at the Common Range Average level s godišnjom ukupnom naknadom od $304,470. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u Intelligent Medical Objects je $140,140.

