Imenik tvrtki
Intellect Design Arena
Intellect Design Arena Plaće

Plaće u Intellect Design Arena kreću se od $8,476 ukupne godišnje naknade za Tehnički Pisac na donjoj strani do $38,311 za Znanstvenik Podataka na gornjoj strani. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika Intellect Design Arena. Zadnje ažuriranje: 11/24/2025

Softverski Inženjer
Median $9.2K
Znanstvenik Podataka
Median $38.3K
Marketing
$20.4K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

67 30
67 30
Menadžer Proizvoda
$36.1K
Tehnički Pisac
$8.5K
ČPP

Najbolje plaćena pozicija prijavljena u Intellect Design Arena je Znanstvenik Podataka s godišnjom ukupnom naknadom od $38,311. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u Intellect Design Arena je $20,422.

Ostali resursi

