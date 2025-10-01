Imenik tvrtki
Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva naknada in India u Indeed ukupno iznosi ₹12.76M year za TDM3. Medijan year paketa naknade in India ukupno iznosi ₹12.71M. Pogledajte razložene osnovne plaće, dionice i bonuse za ukupne pakete naknade u Indeed. Zadnje ažuriranje: 10/1/2025

Prosjek Naknada Po Nivo
Dodaj komp.Poredi nivoe
Naziv nivoa
Ukupno
Osnova
Akcije
Bonus
TDM3
Manager
₹12.76M
₹7.13M
₹4.86M
₹782K
TDM4
Senior Manager
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
TDM5
Director
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
TDM6
Senior Director
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹13.94M

Najnoviji podnesci plata
DodajDodaj kompDodaj kompenzaciju

Tvrtka

Lokacija | Datum

Naziv razine

Oznaka

Godine iskustva

Ukupno / U tvrtki

Ukupna naknada

Osnovna | Dionice (god) | Bonus
Raspored Stjecanja

25%

GOD 1

25%

GOD 2

25%

GOD 3

25%

GOD 4

Tip Dionica
RSU

U Indeed, RSUs podliježu 4-godišnjem rasporedu stjecanja:

  • 25% stječe se u 1st-GOD (25.00% godišnje)

  • 25% stječe se u 2nd-GOD (6.25% tromjesečno)

  • 25% stječe se u 3rd-GOD (6.25% tromjesečno)

  • 25% stječe se u 4th-GOD (6.25% tromjesečno)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

GOD 1

33.3%

GOD 2

33.4%

GOD 3

Tip Dionica
RSU

U Indeed, RSUs podliježu 3-godišnjem rasporedu stjecanja:

  • 33.3% stječe se u 1st-GOD (33.30% godišnje)

  • 33.3% stječe se u 2nd-GOD (8.32% tromjesečno)

  • 33.4% stječe se u 3rd-GOD (8.35% tromjesečno)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



ČPP

Najbolje plaćeni paket plaće prijavljen za Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva u Indeed in India ima godišnju ukupnu naknadu od ₹28,021,564. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u Indeed za ulogu Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva in India je ₹12,691,670.

Istaknuti poslovi

    Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za Indeed

