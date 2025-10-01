Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva naknada in Greater Seattle Area u Indeed kreće se od $351K year za TDM3 do $497K year za TDM4. Medijan year paketa naknade in Greater Seattle Area ukupno iznosi $397K. Pogledajte razložene osnovne plaće, dionice i bonuse za ukupne pakete naknade u Indeed. Zadnje ažuriranje: 10/1/2025
Naziv nivoa
Ukupno
Osnova
Akcije
Bonus
TDM3
$351K
$246K
$84.7K
$20.8K
TDM4
$497K
$287K
$177K
$32.2K
TDM5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
TDM6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
25%
GOD 1
25%
GOD 2
25%
GOD 3
25%
GOD 4
U Indeed, RSUs podliježu 4-godišnjem rasporedu stjecanja:
25% stječe se u 1st-GOD (25.00% godišnje)
25% stječe se u 2nd-GOD (6.25% tromjesečno)
25% stječe se u 3rd-GOD (6.25% tromjesečno)
25% stječe se u 4th-GOD (6.25% tromjesečno)
RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.
33.3%
GOD 1
33.3%
GOD 2
33.4%
GOD 3
U Indeed, RSUs podliježu 3-godišnjem rasporedu stjecanja:
33.3% stječe se u 1st-GOD (33.30% godišnje)
33.3% stječe se u 2nd-GOD (8.32% tromjesečno)
33.4% stječe se u 3rd-GOD (8.35% tromjesečno)
RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.