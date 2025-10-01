Tip Dionica

RSU

U Indeed, RSUs podliježu 4-godišnjem rasporedu stjecanja:

25 % stječe se u 1st - GOD ( 25.00 % godišnje )

25 % stječe se u 2nd - GOD ( 6.25 % tromjesečno )

25 % stječe se u 3rd - GOD ( 6.25 % tromjesečno )

25 % stječe se u 4th - GOD ( 6.25 % tromjesečno )

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.