Indeed Softverski Inženjer Plaće u Greater Hyderabad Area

Softverski Inženjer naknada in Greater Hyderabad Area u Indeed kreće se od ₹3.56M year za L1 do ₹9.64M year za L3. Medijan year paketa naknade in Greater Hyderabad Area ukupno iznosi ₹9.42M. Pogledajte razložene osnovne plaće, dionice i bonuse za ukupne pakete naknade u Indeed. Zadnje ažuriranje: 10/1/2025

Prosjek Naknada Po Nivo
Dodaj komp.Poredi nivoe
Naziv nivoa
Ukupno
Osnova
Akcije
Bonus
L0
(Početni nivo)
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L1
Software Engineer I
₹3.56M
₹2.7M
₹627K
₹233K
L2
Software Engineer II
₹7.78M
₹3.88M
₹3.48M
₹413K
L2-II
Senior Software Engineer
₹10.24M
₹5.29M
₹4.39M
₹563K
₹13.94M

Najnoviji podnesci plata
Tvrtka

Lokacija | Datum

Naziv razine

Oznaka

Godine iskustva

Ukupno / U tvrtki

Ukupna naknada

Osnovna | Dionice (god) | Bonus
Nema pronađenih plaća
Plaće za stažiranje

Raspored Stjecanja

25%

GOD 1

25%

GOD 2

25%

GOD 3

25%

GOD 4

Tip Dionica
RSU

U Indeed, RSUs podliježu 4-godišnjem rasporedu stjecanja:

  • 25% stječe se u 1st-GOD (25.00% godišnje)

  • 25% stječe se u 2nd-GOD (6.25% tromjesečno)

  • 25% stječe se u 3rd-GOD (6.25% tromjesečno)

  • 25% stječe se u 4th-GOD (6.25% tromjesečno)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

GOD 1

33.3%

GOD 2

33.4%

GOD 3

Tip Dionica
RSU

U Indeed, RSUs podliježu 3-godišnjem rasporedu stjecanja:

  • 33.3% stječe se u 1st-GOD (33.30% godišnje)

  • 33.3% stječe se u 2nd-GOD (8.32% tromjesečno)

  • 33.4% stječe se u 3rd-GOD (8.35% tromjesečno)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



Uključeni nazivi

Backend Softverski Inženjer

Full-Stack Softverski Inženjer

Quality Assurance (QA) Softverski Inženjer

Inženjer Podataka

Produkcijski Softverski Inženjer

ČPP

Najbolje plaćeni paket plaće prijavljen za Softverski Inženjer u Indeed in Greater Hyderabad Area ima godišnju ukupnu naknadu od ₹13,439,741. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u Indeed za ulogu Softverski Inženjer in Greater Hyderabad Area je ₹8,180,842.

