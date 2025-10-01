Imenik tvrtki
Menadžer Proizvoda naknada in Greater Austin Area u Indeed kreće se od $179K year za L2 do $687K year za L6. Medijan year paketa naknade in Greater Austin Area ukupno iznosi $348K. Pogledajte razložene osnovne plaće, dionice i bonuse za ukupne pakete naknade u Indeed. Zadnje ažuriranje: 10/1/2025

Prosjek Naknada Po Nivo
Dodaj komp.Poredi nivoe
Naziv nivoa
Ukupno
Osnova
Akcije
Bonus
L2
Associate Product Manager
$179K
$125K
$34.7K
$19K
L3
Product Manager
$192K
$132K
$44.9K
$14.5K
L4
Senior Product Manager
$353K
$173K
$160K
$20.5K
L5
Director
$494K
$230K
$202K
$62.8K
Tvrtka

Lokacija | Datum

Naziv razine

Oznaka

Godine iskustva

Ukupno / U tvrtki

Ukupna naknada

Osnovna | Dionice (god) | Bonus
Plaće za stažiranje

Raspored Stjecanja

25%

GOD 1

25%

GOD 2

25%

GOD 3

25%

GOD 4

Tip Dionica
RSU

U Indeed, RSUs podliježu 4-godišnjem rasporedu stjecanja:

  • 25% stječe se u 1st-GOD (25.00% godišnje)

  • 25% stječe se u 2nd-GOD (6.25% tromjesečno)

  • 25% stječe se u 3rd-GOD (6.25% tromjesečno)

  • 25% stječe se u 4th-GOD (6.25% tromjesečno)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

GOD 1

33.3%

GOD 2

33.4%

GOD 3

Tip Dionica
RSU

U Indeed, RSUs podliježu 3-godišnjem rasporedu stjecanja:

  • 33.3% stječe se u 1st-GOD (33.30% godišnje)

  • 33.3% stječe se u 2nd-GOD (8.32% tromjesečno)

  • 33.4% stječe se u 3rd-GOD (8.35% tromjesečno)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



ČPP

Najbolje plaćeni paket plaće prijavljen za Menadžer Proizvoda u Indeed in Greater Austin Area ima godišnju ukupnu naknadu od $687,400. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u Indeed za ulogu Menadžer Proizvoda in Greater Austin Area je $350,000.

