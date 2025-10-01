Imenik tvrtki
Indeed
Radite ovdje? Preuzmi svoju tvrtku
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Plaće
  • Znanstvenik Podataka

  • Sve Znanstvenik Podataka plaće

  • Greater Dublin Area

Indeed Znanstvenik Podataka Plaće u Greater Dublin Area

Pogledajte razložene osnovne plaće, dionice i bonuse za ukupne pakete naknade u Indeed. Zadnje ažuriranje: 10/1/2025

Potrebno je još samo 4 više Znanstvenik Podataka prijavas u Indeed za otključavanje!

Pozovite svoje prijatelje i zajednicu da anonimno dodaju plaće u manje od 60 sekundi. Više podataka znači bolje uvide za tražitelje posla poput vas i našu zajednicu!

💰 Prikaži sve Plaće

💪 Doprinesi Vaša plaća

€142K

Budite Plaćeni, Ne Odigrani

Pregovarali smo tisuće ponuda i redovito postižemo povećanja od 30.000$+ (ponekad 300.000$+). Pregovarajte svoju plaću ili svoj životopis pregledajte od strane pravih stručnjaka - rekrutera koji to rade svakodnevno.

Najnoviji podnesci plata
DodajDodaj kompDodaj kompenzaciju

Tvrtka

Lokacija | Datum

Naziv razine

Oznaka

Godine iskustva

Ukupno / U tvrtki

Ukupna naknada

Osnovna | Dionice (god) | Bonus
Nema pronađenih plaća
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Izvezi podatkePogledaj otvorene pozicije

Raspored Stjecanja

25%

GOD 1

25%

GOD 2

25%

GOD 3

25%

GOD 4

Tip Dionica
RSU

U Indeed, RSUs podliježu 4-godišnjem rasporedu stjecanja:

  • 25% stječe se u 1st-GOD (25.00% godišnje)

  • 25% stječe se u 2nd-GOD (6.25% tromjesečno)

  • 25% stječe se u 3rd-GOD (6.25% tromjesečno)

  • 25% stječe se u 4th-GOD (6.25% tromjesečno)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

GOD 1

33.3%

GOD 2

33.4%

GOD 3

Tip Dionica
RSU

U Indeed, RSUs podliježu 3-godišnjem rasporedu stjecanja:

  • 33.3% stječe se u 1st-GOD (33.30% godišnje)

  • 33.3% stječe se u 2nd-GOD (8.32% tromjesečno)

  • 33.4% stječe se u 3rd-GOD (8.35% tromjesečno)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



Primajte Verificirane Plaće u Vašu Poštu

Pretplatite se na verificirane Znanstvenik Podataka ponude.Dobit ćete detaljan prikaz kompenzacije putem e-maila. Saznajte Više

Ova stranica je zaštićena reCAPTCHA i Google Pravilima o Privatnosti i Uvjetima Pružanja Usluge se primjenjuju.

ČPP

The highest paying salary package reported for a Znanstvenik Podataka at Indeed in Greater Dublin Area sits at a yearly total compensation of €165,031. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Indeed for the Znanstvenik Podataka role in Greater Dublin Area is €70,238.

Istaknuti poslovi

    Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za Indeed

Povezane tvrtke

  • Glassdoor
  • Sojern
  • Illuminate Education
  • Rally Health
  • Udacity
  • Pogledaj sve tvrtke ➜

Ostali resursi