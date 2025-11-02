Imenik tvrtki
  • Plaće
  • Poslovne Operacije

  • Sve Poslovne Operacije plaće

Indeed Poslovne Operacije Plaće

Medijan Poslovne Operacije paketa naknade u Indeed ukupno iznosi $140K year. Pogledajte razložene osnovne plaće, dionice i bonuse za ukupne pakete naknade u Indeed. Zadnje ažuriranje: 11/2/2025

Medijan paketa
company icon
Indeed
Business Operations
New York, NY
Ukupno godišnje
$140K
Razina
L3
Osnovna plaća
$140K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Godine u tvrtki
3 Godine
Godine iskustva
5 Godine
Koji su karijerni nivoi u Indeed?
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Najnoviji podnesci plata
Tvrtka

Lokacija | Datum

Naziv razine

Oznaka

Godine iskustva

Ukupno / U tvrtki

Ukupna naknada

Osnovna | Dionice (god) | Bonus
Raspored Stjecanja

25%

GOD 1

25%

GOD 2

25%

GOD 3

25%

GOD 4

Tip Dionica
RSU

U Indeed, RSUs podliježu 4-godišnjem rasporedu stjecanja:

  • 25% stječe se u 1st-GOD (25.00% godišnje)

  • 25% stječe se u 2nd-GOD (6.25% tromjesečno)

  • 25% stječe se u 3rd-GOD (6.25% tromjesečno)

  • 25% stječe se u 4th-GOD (6.25% tromjesečno)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

GOD 1

33.3%

GOD 2

33.4%

GOD 3

Tip Dionica
RSU

U Indeed, RSUs podliježu 3-godišnjem rasporedu stjecanja:

  • 33.3% stječe se u 1st-GOD (33.30% godišnje)

  • 33.3% stječe se u 2nd-GOD (8.32% tromjesečno)

  • 33.4% stječe se u 3rd-GOD (8.35% tromjesečno)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



ČPP

Najbolje plaćeni paket plaće prijavljen za Poslovne Operacije u Indeed ima godišnju ukupnu naknadu od $228,000. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u Indeed za ulogu Poslovne Operacije je $115,000.

Ostali resursi