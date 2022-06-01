Imenik tvrtki
iMerit Technology
Radite ovdje? Preuzmi svoju tvrtku
Najbolji uvidi
  • Doprinesi nečim jedinstvenim o iMerit Technology što bi moglo biti korisno drugima (npr. savjeti za razgovor, odabir tima, jedinstvena kultura, itd.).
    • O nama

    iMerit is a global data labeling company offering end-to-end, high quality data annotation–across computer vision, natural language processing and content services–that powers machine learning and artificial intelligence programs for its customers. Employing 4,000 data annotation experts worldwide, iMerit serves Fortune 500 companies across industries including agriculture, autonomous vehicles, commerce, geospatial, government, financial services, insurance, medical and technology. In February 2020, iMerit raised $20M in Series B funding, led by CDC Group with participation from existing investors.

    http://www.imerit.net
    Web stranica
    2012
    Godina osnivanja
    5,500
    Broj zaposlenika
    $1B-$10B
    Procijenjeni prihod
    Sjedište

    Primajte Verificirane Plaće u Vašu Poštu

    Pretplatite se na verificirane ponude.Dobit ćete detaljan prikaz kompenzacije putem e-maila. Saznajte Više

    Ova stranica je zaštićena reCAPTCHA i Google Pravilima o Privatnosti i Uvjetima Pružanja Usluge se primjenjuju.

    Istaknuti poslovi

      Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za iMerit Technology

    Povezane tvrtke

    • Flipkart
    • Lyft
    • DoorDash
    • Roblox
    • SoFi
    • Pogledaj sve tvrtke ➜

    Ostali resursi