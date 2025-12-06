Znanstvenik Podataka naknada in United States u IMC kreće se od $247K year za L1 do $242K year za L3. Medijan year paketa naknade in United States ukupno iznosi $200K. Pogledajte razložene osnovne plaće, dionice i bonuse za ukupne pakete naknade u IMC. Zadnje ažuriranje: 12/6/2025
Naziv nivoa
Ukupno
Osnova
Akcije
Bonus
L1
$247K
$150K
$0
$96.9K
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$242K
$208K
$0
$33.3K
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Tvrtka
Naziv razine
Godine iskustva
Ukupna naknada
|Nema pronađenih plaća
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/imc/salaries/data-scientist.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.