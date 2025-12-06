Imenik tvrtki
IMC
  • Plaće
  • Znanstvenik Podataka

  • Sve Znanstvenik Podataka plaće

IMC Znanstvenik Podataka Plaće

Znanstvenik Podataka naknada in United States u IMC kreće se od $247K year za L1 do $242K year za L3. Medijan year paketa naknade in United States ukupno iznosi $200K. Pogledajte razložene osnovne plaće, dionice i bonuse za ukupne pakete naknade u IMC. Zadnje ažuriranje: 12/6/2025

Prosjek Naknada Po Nivo
Dodaj komp.Poredi nivoe
Naziv nivoa
Ukupno
Osnova
Akcije
Bonus
L1
$247K
$150K
$0
$96.9K
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$242K
$208K
$0
$33.3K
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Najnoviji podnesci plata
Tvrtka

Lokacija | Datum

Naziv razine

Oznaka

Godine iskustva

Ukupno / U tvrtki

Ukupna naknada

Osnovna | Dionice (god) | Bonus
Doprinesi
Koji su karijerni nivoi u IMC?

Uključeni nazivi

Kvantitativni istraživač

ČPP

Najbolje plaćeni paket plaće prijavljen za Znanstvenik Podataka u IMC in United States ima godišnju ukupnu naknadu od $725,000. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u IMC za ulogu Znanstvenik Podataka in United States je $275,000.

