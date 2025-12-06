Imenik tvrtki
Illumina
Illumina Dizajner Proizvoda Plaće

Medijan Dizajner Proizvoda paketa naknade in United States u Illumina ukupno iznosi $164K year. Pogledajte razložene osnovne plaće, dionice i bonuse za ukupne pakete naknade u Illumina. Zadnje ažuriranje: 12/6/2025

Medijan paketa
company icon
Illumina
Product Designer
hidden
Ukupno godišnje
$164K
Razina
hidden
Osnovna plaća
$139K
Stock (/yr)
$25K
Bonus
$0
Godine u tvrtki
2-4 Godine
Godine iskustva
5-10 Godine
Koji su karijerni nivoi u Illumina?
Najnoviji podnesci plata
Tvrtka

Lokacija | Datum

Naziv razine

Oznaka

Godine iskustva

Ukupno / U tvrtki

Ukupna naknada

Osnovna | Dionice (god) | Bonus
Raspored Stjecanja

25%

GOD 1

25%

GOD 2

25%

GOD 3

25%

GOD 4

Tip Dionica
RSU

U Illumina, RSUs podliježu 4-godišnjem rasporedu stjecanja:

  • 25% stječe se u 1st-GOD (25.00% godišnje)

  • 25% stječe se u 2nd-GOD (25.00% godišnje)

  • 25% stječe se u 3rd-GOD (25.00% godišnje)

  • 25% stječe se u 4th-GOD (25.00% godišnje)



ČPP

Najbolje plaćeni paket plaće prijavljen za Dizajner Proizvoda u Illumina in United States ima godišnju ukupnu naknadu od $206,000. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u Illumina za ulogu Dizajner Proizvoda in United States je $159,000.

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/illumina/salaries/product-designer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.