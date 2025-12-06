Imenik tvrtki
Illumina
Radite ovdje? Preuzmi svoju tvrtku
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Plaće
  • Znanstvenik Podataka

  • Sve Znanstvenik Podataka plaće

Illumina Znanstvenik Podataka Plaće

Znanstvenik Podataka naknada in United States u Illumina kreće se od $160K year za P1 do $210K year za P4. Medijan year paketa naknade in United States ukupno iznosi $210K. Pogledajte razložene osnovne plaće, dionice i bonuse za ukupne pakete naknade u Illumina. Zadnje ažuriranje: 12/6/2025

Prosjek Naknada Po Nivo
Dodaj komp.Poredi nivoe
Naziv nivoa
Ukupno
Osnova
Akcije
Bonus
P1
Entry Data Scientist
$160K
$138K
$14.2K
$7.5K
P2
Intermediate Data Scientist
$161K
$124K
$24.5K
$12.6K
P3
Senior Data Scientist
$186K
$161K
$14.5K
$10.8K
P4
Staff Data Scientist
$210K
$168K
$32.8K
$9K
Prikaži 4 više nivoa
Dodaj komp.Poredi nivoe
Najnoviji podnesci plata
DodajDodaj kompDodaj kompenzaciju

Tvrtka

Lokacija | Datum

Naziv razine

Oznaka

Godine iskustva

Ukupno / U tvrtki

Ukupna naknada

Osnovna | Dionice (god) | Bonus
Nema pronađenih plaća
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Izvezi podatkePogledaj otvorene pozicije

Raspored Stjecanja

25%

GOD 1

25%

GOD 2

25%

GOD 3

25%

GOD 4

Tip Dionica
RSU

U Illumina, RSUs podliježu 4-godišnjem rasporedu stjecanja:

  • 25% stječe se u 1st-GOD (25.00% godišnje)

  • 25% stječe se u 2nd-GOD (25.00% godišnje)

  • 25% stječe se u 3rd-GOD (25.00% godišnje)

  • 25% stječe se u 4th-GOD (25.00% godišnje)



Primajte Verificirane Plaće u Vašu Poštu

Pretplatite se na verificirane Znanstvenik Podataka ponude.Dobit ćete detaljan prikaz kompenzacije putem e-maila. Saznajte Više

Ova stranica je zaštićena reCAPTCHA i Google Pravilima o Privatnosti i Uvjetima Pružanja Usluge se primjenjuju.

ČPP

Najbolje plaćeni paket plaće prijavljen za Znanstvenik Podataka u Illumina in United States ima godišnju ukupnu naknadu od $247,820. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u Illumina za ulogu Znanstvenik Podataka in United States je $185,400.

Istaknuti poslovi

    Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za Illumina

Povezane tvrtke

  • HPE
  • ADP
  • Fiserv
  • Danaher
  • Fortive
  • Pogledaj sve tvrtke ➜

Ostali resursi

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/illumina/salaries/data-scientist.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.